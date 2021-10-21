Inside Man: everything you need to know about David Tennant's new drama David Tennant is a vicar in the new series

Step aside, Hot Priest from Fleabag, as a first-look at David Tennant from the upcoming drama Inside Man has been released, and we think Andrew Scott might have a run for his money! But handsome vicars aside, what is the upcoming drama about? Find out everything you need to know here…

What is Inside Man about?

The four-part miniseries, created by Sherlock and Dracula screenwriter Steven Moffat, follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way. Intrigued? So are we!

Who is in Inside Man's cast?

There are a host of Steven's favourite stars, including Dracula alumni Dolly Well and Lyndsey Marshal and Doctor Who star David Tennant. The show will also star It's a Sin actress Lydia West and the one and only Stanley Tucci, who will play the 'Inside Man'.

Stanley Tucci, what did you do?!

Chatting about casting, Steven said: "This is the best ensemble we've ever had the chance to work with. It’s a rare privilege to see scripts come to life as beautifully as this." Commissioning Editor at BBC Drama, Ben Irving, added: "Steven… has created another brilliantly original and darkly playful series in Inside Man and it’s no surprise that it has attracted such an extraordinary cast."

The Dracula scene-stealer looks set to do it again

When is Inside Man out?

Viewers might have a while to wait, as Ben confirmed that the show will be released to audiences everywhere – on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and Ireland and on Netflix everywhere else – in 2022. In the meantime, we have been treated to plenty of snaps from the show, and we can't wait!

It's a Sin's Lydia West is back for Inside Man

