The Flight Attendant shares first look at Sharon Stone in season two – and fans react Are you excited for Kaley Cuoco's show to return?

The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco has shared a first look at season two – and there's a major Hollywood star joining the cast.

The drama, which premiered in 2020, will see acting heavyweight Sharon Stone appear in the new episodes as Kaley's on-screen mother, Lisa, and the official trailer shows the actress in action.

WATCH: Official trailer for The Flight Attendant season two starring Kaley Cuoco and Sharon Stone

Sharon makes her debut as Lisa in the trailer towards the end in a moment which sees the character looking surprised as she opens the door to her daughter, Cassie. During season two, Lisa is unimpressed to have her daughter back in her life due to her drinking and wayward lifestyle.

Fans were thrilled to see the new trailer. One person wrote: "Beyond ready!!," as a second tweeted: "So excited and so hyped for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant which is my favorite show on HBO Max also Sharon Stone is a great addition!"

A third added: "#TheFlightAttendant was one of my top shows of 2020 so I am very excited to see season two will be upon us next month! More Kaley! And Rosie! And Sharon Stone!"

Sharon Stone will play Cassie's mother, Lisa

The second outing of the award-winning comedy-drama will pick up her season one left off, with Cassie now working for the CIA as an asset thanks to her cracking the mystery behind Alex's murder in series one. The trailer shows Cassie once again enjoying a jet-setting lifestyle, as her work takes her Berlin and Reykjavik.

Fans are no doubt hoping for more information regarding Cassie's ex-colleague, Megan, who was discovered to be working within espionage for the Korean government and on the run from the law.

It then transpired that their other colleague, Shane, was in fact working for the CIA and trying to uncover Megan's crimes and even offered Cassie a job as an agent – forming the basis for season two.

Season two sees Cassie head to Berlin

The official synopsis for the new episodes reads: "Season two finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.

"But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

Kaley was clearly thrilled to have Sharon join the cast for series two. Sharing a photo of the pair cuddled up on a sofa on Instagram earlier this year, the Big Bang Theory star said: "Welp, I can finally share this news... hi mom , I love you @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax."

The Flight Attendant season two is available exclusively from 26 May on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

