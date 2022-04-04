The Witcher season 3 first look is finally here - get the details Geralt of Rivia is back

The Witcher season three has released the first look - and we are so ready! The leading members of the cast, Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan, who play Gerald, Yennefer and Princess Cirilla respectively, were snapped on a snowy landscape as they prepared to film - and we can’t wait to find out what’s in store.

MORE: The Witcher: everything we know about season three so far

So what can we expect from season three? The synopsis reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you all caught up with The Witcher?

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

Check out the first BTS snap

Speaking about the show’s future, the series’ showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that there was a seven-season plan for the Netflix fantasy series, which Henry said that he would "absolutely" want to play the role for the entire seven-season arc. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that he said: "As long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work."

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Netflix's The Witcher look like out of costume

MORE: The Witcher: Blood Origin releases teaser trailer - and there's a new star you'll definitely recognise

Henry is clearly a huge fan of the show, and recently posted a series of photos of his horse - whose real name is Hector - and his trainer Laszlo Juhász which he captioned: "Reunited with my equine friend Hector today, and my human friend Laszlo! After a good ride out through the mountains, Hector showed off some of his new rearing skills. He's showing some promise."

Are you excited for season three?

His fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh, good to see you again Hector. Looking like production has begun again," one wrote while another added: "Signs of season 3 underway!!! Hurray!!!" A third added: "Finally a Hector post! Can't wait for S3!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.