Shetland: viewers are saying the same thing following first episode of season six

The sixth series of the BBC crime drama Shetland made its long-awaited debut on Wednesday night - and fans are not disappointed.

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter, with many saying the same thing about the drama. After waiting for over two years for the highly-anticipated sixth season, viewers expressed their relief at the return of the show.

One person wrote: "Gripping from the start and as always, so many questions! Good to have #Shetland back. Looking forward to next episode," while another added: "Could not be happier for the long-awaited return of DI Jimmy Perez (the always wonderful @djhenshall) and the whole #Shetland crew."

A third person tweeted: "Just finished the first episode of Series 6 of #Shetland. I find something strangely comforting about the program. Even if it does seem to have a higher murder rate than London. Thanks for making the darker nights better," while another commented: "Great first episode, moving and luring you in. Going to be a great six-week journey #Shetland."

The positive response from fans prompted the star of the show, Douglas Henshall, who plays Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez, to thank viewers for their comments. He tweeted: "Thanks for all the feedback to Ep 1 of #Shetland it’s good to be back."

Fans of the show took to Twitter to praise the first episode

The show has also caught the attention of fans overseas who want to know when they will be able to view the gripping first episode. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Looking forward to seeing #Shetland on Australian TV soon," while another added: "Woah woah wait I am across the pond- where can I watch #Shetland in the USA?"

What is Shetland about?

For those who have yet to see the popular BBC drama, the show follows DI Jimmy and his team as they investigate crime within the tight-knit island community of Shetland.

The six hour-long episodes of the new series will focus on the "doorstep murder of a prominent local figure, a case which strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people."

