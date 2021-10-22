Alec Baldwin shares heartbreaking statement after fatally shooting woman on movie set

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he shared on Twitter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

On Thursday Alec was named as the person who fired the prop gun that killed Halyna and wounded a second on Thursday.

The actor was on set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe filming new movie Rust when the gun was discharged; only hours before he had taken to Instagram to share pictures from the set in costume.

The Sheriff’s office said in a statement that cinematographer Halyna and director Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor."

Halyna, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later passed away. Joel, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, and has since left after being treated for his injuries.

Halyna's death was confirmed by the Sheriff’s office and by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

"The Santa Fe County sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western Rust," the local sheriff's office confirmed revealing they were called at 1.50pm mountain time.

"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

The film set has since been shut down, with production indefinitely paused, according to the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

The film also stars Supernatural's Jensen Ackles.

Alec plays infamous outlaw Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. As Rust breaks his grandson out of prison, an unexpected bond forms between the outlaw and his estranged grandson as a U.S. Marshal and bounty hunter follow the pair's tail.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox