Is Netflix's Night Teeth worth the watch? The new movie will get you in the mood for Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, you're probably gearing up to watch some classic films and TV shows to get you in the spooky spirit. But while classics like Scream and The Addams Family are classic go-to films, Netflix has a brand new flick on its roster.

Night Teeth, starring Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. (Bumblee, Spider-Man: Homecoming), is sitting comfortably in the top 5 trending shows and films on the streaming platform, so it seems that viewers are enjoying sinking their teeth (or should that be fangs?) into the film. But is it worth the watch? Find out more below…

WATCH: Night Teeth - official trailer

What is Night Teeth about?

The synopsis for Night Teeth reads: "To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping.

"Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows." Sounds gripping right?

Are you going to watch Night Teeth?

Who stars in Night Teeth?

As mentioned above, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. plays lead character, Benny. Movie fans will recognise Jorge from his previous roles in two of the Spider-Man movies, as well as in TV series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, on Hulu. Alongside Jorge stars Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry as Blaire and Zoe respectively.

However, keep an eye out for more recognisable faces including Megan Fox, who plays Grace and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney as Eva. Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen also appears as Victor.

Look out for Alfie Allen, Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney in the film

What have the fans said about Night Teeth so far?

Although film critics haven't heaped a huge amount of praise on the movie, many fans are loving it and branding it the perfect watch in the lead up to Halloween season.

One person said: "I watched #NightTeeth last night and that movie was surprisingly good. The way it was filmed gave me euphoria vibes. Also I'm a sucker for vampire movies." Another wrote: "#NightTeeth Actually quite good, a vamp movie if you looking for something not heavy and just pure entertainment, it's enjoyable."

A third tweeted: "#NightTeeth on Netflix was actually pretty good!! Debbie Ryan killed it." While a fourth was desperate for a sequel: "Dear @netflix PLEASE MAKE A SEQUEL FOR THE MOVIE #NightTeeth It was a really good movie Fr blew my mind the cast was phenomenal! I can honestly see a sequel being made."

