Amanda Owen teases major new project – and fans are thrilled Fans can’t wait to read her new book

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has posted some sweet snaps of her daughter Nancy while teasing her fans about the upcoming release of her new book.

MORE: Amanda Owen responds to fans' support following heartbreaking family loss

Taking to Instagram, Amanda posted a series of photos of her daughter with her hands on her face looking rather displeased alongside an image of roasted potatoes and a glimpse of her new book. She captioned it: "Nancy has been super patient over the last eighteen months whilst I’ve been writing and testing recipes for a new book!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda and her family are back for brand new episodes of Our Yorkshire Farm

"Anyway the wait is nearly over…available in all good bookshops, on the high street and online."

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments. One person wrote: "A proper family cookbook by someone who knows what it's like to feed a growing family," while another added: "Looking forward to reading this. CONGRATULATIONS Amanda one amazing woman."

MORE: Amanda Owen's heartwarming new photo has fans saying same thing

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: viewers all have same reaction to final episode

A third person commented: "Fabulous. I’ve just been online and ordered my copy," with another adding: "I can’t wait to get this book. Absolutely loving the series at the moment!"

Amanda's daughter Nancy looked rather displeased in the photo

Many people also congratulated Amanda on her new project, praising her impressive work ethic. One person said: "Wow!!!! Where oh where do you find the time?? And your drive and ambition - incredible!!! Such an inspiring woman, hats off to you lovely, amazing," while another fan added: "Amazing......well done, I don't know how you do it all."

MORE: Escape to the Chateau: Who is Dick Strawbridge's first wife?

While most fans commenting were congratulating Amanda on her upcoming book release, some picked up on Nancy’s displeased expression in the photos. One person wrote: "Oh dear Nancy looks fed up bless her," while another added: "Bless you, Beautiful Nancy, what a sweetheart."

Amanda's new book is available from 28 October

Amanda’s new book entitled Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess is available from 28 October and is a celebration of food and farming, combining photographs, recipes and anecdotes from Ravenseat. The book will include "funny and charming stories about life with her family and their many four-legged charges," and will describe the family’s actives at their farm, "from lambing and shearing to haymaking and feeding the flock in midwinter."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.