Nicola Coughlan delights fans with major update on Bridgerton season two We cannot contain our excitement!

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has shared a huge update about the hit Netflix show's much-anticipated second season.

MORE: Bridgerton cast in mourning after crew member dies from COVID

The actress, who plays Penelope Featherington in the racy Regency drama took to Twitter on Friday to share an incredible Bridgerton-themed cake which was accompanied by some incredible news.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anthony meets his match in the first-look trailer of Bridgerton season two

"And that's a wrap on Pen," she wrote. "I can't wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it's been a complete joy. I'm so proud and so excited for you all to see it. See you in 2022/1814. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Bridgerton look like out of costume

MORE: Princess Diana's surprising connection to Bridgerton

Fans were quick to respond to the news, with many commenting to express their excitement. One said: "Can't wait to save the date in my calendar!! And of course…crazy to see more pictures of you all…all about the season two is a mystery to us…all cast and crew learning with Lady W how to keep secrets."

Nicola shared the incredible cake alongside some even more amazing news

Another added: "I'm so excited for season two!!" and a third echoed this, writing: "2022 can't come soon enough! I miss Bridgerton so much."

Are you looking forward to the return of Bridgerton?

However, plenty of Nicola's followers were also overjoyed at what wrapping filming on Bridgerton means for Nicola's other show, Derry Girls. As one said: "Does a wrap on Pen mean you'll be stepping into Claire's shoes soon?!! So excited for the new seasons of Bridgerton and Derry Girls!"

It seems that heading back to Northern Ireland to shoot series three of the hit Channel 4 comedy is exactly what Nicola may be doing since earlier this week her co-star Siobhán McSweeney, who plays nun Sister Michael teased that filming had kicked off.

MORE: Netflix drops first look at Anthony and Kate in Bridgerton season two

She shared a photo of her character's nun's headpiece and black shoes and wrote: "Hello old friend. #sistermichael #derrygirls."

The news of Derry Girls' return will come as a relief for many fans who have been waiting for the third series for over two years. While the third series was confirmed in April 2019, filming has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic - until now we hope!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox