Bridgerton cast in mourning after crew member dies from COVID

Bridgerton’s cast and crew are in mourning following the very sad news that the show’s Hair and Makeup Designer, Marc Pilcher, has tragically passed away - reportedly after contracting COVID-19.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, led tributes, writing: “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.

"It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.”

She continued: “My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.”

Marc reportedly passed away after contracting COVID

One of the talented designer’s colleagues also paid tribute, writing: “Feeling completely numb and devastated that my dear friend has been taken from us this evening because of Covid after contracting it in L.A whilst collecting his Emmy for Bridgerton season 1! Unbelievable!” Lynda J Pearce added: “Rest in peace my dear friend. I will love you forever and I will hold you safely in my heart always.”

Marc previously shared an album of snaps of the Emmy Awards back in September, where he won the award for Best Period Hairstyling. He captioned the album: “So excited and still flying for winning tonight's @televisionacad for best period hairstyling for @bridgertonnetflix, such an amazing night and all thanks to my team… and everyone else who took part from hair and makeup.”

The talented star had previously worked on films such as Mary Queen of Scots, Beauty and the Beast, The Invisible Woman and The Young Victoria. His website’s ‘About Me’ reveals that he began his work in period hairdressing in the West End theatre before moving to television and film.

