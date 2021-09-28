Bridgerton fans concerned at character transformation in new pictures

Bridgerton fans have taken to Twitter to express their concern following the new photos from the hit show - which show a major transformation for one beloved character - Eloise!

MORE: Netflix drops first look at Anthony and Kate in Bridgerton season two

In season one, Eloise was yet to make her debut in society, and so wore her hair down and appeared to have very little time for wearing elaborate dresses, unlike her older sister, Daphne. However, the new photos show the character looking completely different with her hair in an up-do with a tiara, while wearing a floor-length sequinned gown and white gloves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton: First look at season two

While fans took to Twitter to share their amazement about how different she looked, others also expressed their concern about how season two would change the fan favourite. One person wrote: “HOLD ON A MINUTE. is that MY Eloise??? she looks gorgeouussss,” while another replied: “She looks amazing, doesn't she? But I hope they won't take away her personality.”

MORE: Regé-Jean Page announces first movie after quitting Bridgerton

MORE: Bridgerton fans left worried after Phoebe Dynevor makes major announcement

A third person pointed out that she still looked like the same old Eloise, tweeting: “The new hairstyle suits Eloise sooooo much more- and got she looks stunning! She’s however not happy to be there.” Another joked: “I wonder how long it'll take her to ditch them all and go for a smoke.”

She looks so different!

Another fan pointed out that Eloise’s outfit is actually an easter egg for her romance to come. While in season one, Anthony wore vests patterned with bees in relation to his upcoming season two storyline, fans of the book have pointed out that Eloise’s flower necklace is linked to her own story.

One posted: “Me seeing Eloise wearing flowers all the time, knowing damn well this is a hint at her romance with Phillip, just like bees and tulips were hints for Anthony's romance with Kate.” Intriguing!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.