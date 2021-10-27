Derry Girls star teases start of filming for season three We can’t wait to see it!

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney has teased the start of filming for season three by sharing a photo of her character’s costume on social media - and we are so excited!

MORE: Derry Girls to end after three seasons - details

Taking to Instagram, Siobhán shared a photo of a nun’s headpiece and black shoes, captioning it: "Hello old friend. #sistermichael #derrygirls."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best of Derry Girls season two

The actress was met with excitement from fans in the comment section. One person wrote: "MOTHER OF GOD OUR QUEEN IS BACK," while another added: "Looks like the filming for the last season is starting!"

A third person wrote: "The best news! We’ve missed you #sistermichael, while another added: "Never thought I’d be thrilled to see a nuns veil again but I am! Ohhh exciting!"

The news will come as a relief for many fans who have been waiting for the third series for over two years. While the third series was confirmed in April 2019, filming has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic - until now we hope!

MORE: Nicola Coughlan drops exciting Derry Girls news as she celebrates big day

MORE: The Long Call: viewers are all saying the same thing after second episode

Siobhán plays terrifying nun Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 series, the headmistress of Catholic girls’ school Our Lady Immaculate College who keeps the teenagers in check.

Siobhán posted a photo of her Derry Girls costume to social media

For those who have yet to see the popular comedy series, it follows 16-year-old Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her group of quirky friends as they grow up during a period of conflict in Northern Ireland.

While the series has been a huge success with viewers and critics alike, sadly, it looks like the third series will be the last. Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee recently released a statement saying: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a more hopeful phase."

MORE: Happy Valley to return for third and final season – and the plot sounds brilliant

Siobhán plays nun Sister Michael in the hit series

She continued: "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.