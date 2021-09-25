Netflix drops first look at Anthony and Kate in Bridgerton season two Swoon!

Netflix has released the first clip from Bridgerton season two and excuse us while we swoon over here.

Season two will focus on Viscount Bridgerton and his love life - or more specifically, his quest for a wife - and it looks like he has met his match if this first look is anything to go by.

It introduces Kate Sharma Sheffield, a "smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools—Anthony Bridgerton very much included". It's clearly going to be a classic enemies-to-lovers story, and we can't wait.

In the clip, Kate overhears Anthony "proclaiming your many requirements for a wife," revealing that she takes "issue with any man who views women as chattels and breeding stock".

As Anthony attempts to defend himself, Kate refuses to be won over and instead bids him goodnight and walks off.

Fans were over the moon to be introduced to Kate, with one commenting: "I love her already I'm so excited!"

"She is exactly what Anthony needs, someone with character, strength, keeping him grounded, and to shut him up from time to time," added another.

"They are absolutely perfect! Oh my gosh! As a long time fan of the book series, they are both brilliant!!" shared one book fan.

Bridgerton is based on a series of books Julia Quinn published between 2000 - 2013. The best-selling books have seen a huge resurgence in sales since season one aired; season one focused on the love story between Anthony's sister Daphne and the Duke of Hastings.

The show is told from the point of view of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, who shares the local gossip in a newsletter.

At the end of season one it was revealed that Penelope Featherington was Lady Whistledown, and Nicola Coughlan who stars as the nineteenth-century Gossip Girl recently hinted that the new series will be more "spicy" than before.

"It's got a whole lot spicier I will say. You definitely see more sides to [Penelope]," she began, adding: "We find out at the end of season 1 [she's Lady Whistledown], that is there but we don't get to explore it.

"But the world cracks open. I feel like the Bridgerton world has grown and you're going to see a lot more sides to her. She's a sassy chick."

