Everything you need to know about Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' love life The actress is partnered with Giovanni Pernice on the show

Rose Ayling-Ellis has managed to steal the hearts of Strictly Come Dancing viewers - and judges - with her moving performances alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

But what do you know about the talented star's real-life partner? Find out more about Rose's love life here…

The 26-year-old EastEnders actress has been in a relationship with boyfriend Sam for almost a decade. The couple have been dating since 2014, and earlier this year they celebrated seven happy years together.

Like Rose, Sam is also deaf, and the pair tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. However, over on Instagram, where Rose boasts an incredible 152,000 followers, the Strictly star has shared several sweet snaps of the two of them during their many travels.

Rose has been dating boyfriend Sam since 2014

In one, taken during a trip to a holiday to Peru the year before Rose made her debut in BBC One soap EastEnders, the two could be seen enjoying a canoe ride down the Amazon river.

Back in 2020, she even penned a sweet but funny tribute to her beloved boyfriend on their anniversary. Alongside a photo of the two of them on another one of their impressive travels, she wrote: "Six years we been together and I still don't find you annoying," followed by a love heart emoji.

Rose has made history as Strictly's first-ever deaf contestant

Rose has made history as the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing since it launched in 2004. Speaking to BBC ahead of her debut on the show back in September, she said: "I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.

"But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me."

Outside of EastEnders, Rose has also appeared in the likes of Casualty, The Quiet Ones and Summer of Rockets, which also starred Keeley Hawes and Timothy Spall.

