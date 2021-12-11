Exclusive: John Whaite reveals romantic week away after Strictly 

Nicky Morris
In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, John has revealed that he is going on a romantic week away after Strictly finishes...
With the Strictly final just around the corner, John Whaite is looking forward to his plans for after the show.
In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, John revealed that he is going on a romantic holiday with his partner Paul Atkins over the Christmas period.
The pair got engaged in 2017, having been in a relationship since 2008, and John is intending to spend some quality time with Paul once the show is over.
He said: "I'm looking forward to spending time with my partner. We've booked a little cabin in Scotland in the middle of nowhere for a week at Christmas."
John also revealed that he is taking the trip partly to enjoy some night sky photography, a hobby that he is passionate about. "I am an avid lover of taking photographs of the night sky," he said. "Whenever I can, I get myself off to Canada or to Scotland and set up around the lake and spend a few hours in the middle of the night with a flask of coffee, a little glass of whiskey and some snacks."
He continued: "So I'll be going from the glittering world of Strictly to the glittering world of the real stars in the sky, which will be quite a nice contrast."
John and his partner Paul are going to Scotland for Christmas
John explained that he enjoys the peace and quiet provided by the remote environment. He said: "It'll be a nice reminder of Strictly but I'm actually quite a quiet and introspective person. I do like my own space. I like to just block the noise out after a while."
Speaking about looking forward to resuming normal life after his Strictly journey comes to an end, John said: "I'm looking forward to plunking my feet firmly back on the ground. Strictly has been a wonderful glittery process and I've enjoyed every minute of it but I'm looking forward to getting back to a routine."
