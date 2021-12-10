Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice spark reaction with near kiss during rehearsals The Strictly stars will perform two routines this week

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been keeping their fans glued to their TV screens week after week thanks to their magical and sensual dance routines.

Appearing on Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two on Thursday, the pair raised eyebrows after they were seen getting up close and personal during an intimate dance rehearsal for the Argentine Tango.

Asking about the near-kiss dance detail at the end, host Janette Manrara joked: "Giovanni mentioned how close you were actually going to be, you weren't very excited about it Rose, and I think it's only carried on more through rehearsals during the week because look at this…"

A VT was then played showing the duo dancing whilst their faces were only inches apart. "Good, better," Giovanni tells the actress as they finish their dance. Unimpressed, Rose looks down at her hand and says: "Sweaty."

Annoyed with the remark, Giovanni was heard shouting: "Stop doing the sweaty!" To which, Rose explains: "You're just very sweaty."

The pair get intimate with their Argentine Tango

Giovanni, 31, then fired back: "People will pay to have this sweat. People would pay to be that close to me." He then gestured towards her as their faces almost touch – both falling into fits of laughter.

Back in the studio, Janette then teased: "People would pay and they're lining up outside for that kind of sweat, Giovanni!"

Upon seeing the clip, fans went into meltdown. One wrote: "Rose is so funny!!! They are so connected as a couple, beyond the dancing! To be able to laugh at oneself, fair play Gino!" Another remarked: "Love the relationship between these two, Gio has certainly met his match… Rose keeps him in line."

The stars appeared on It Takes Two on Thursday

A third post read: "Oh I know he's a player but I'd so love these you to get together." One other post read: "Oh my god - you two should be bottled and sold as the ultimate stress relief lotion."

This week is a big week for the pair as the stars will dance not one routine but two during Saturday night's show. They will perform the Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira and the Waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

