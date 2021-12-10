Strictly fans gush over 'perfect' Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice in new video Viewers took to the comments

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice gave a spellbinding performance on Saturday night with their American Smooth and even managed to score an impressive 39 from the judges.

But fans seem to think that they dance just as well in the training room as on the dancefloor as Strictly recently released a video of unseen bloopers from rehearsals and the pair are barely in it!

The short video includes various clips from training over the course of the series, showing couples such as AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington and Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin standing on each other's toes and falling over.

However, Rose and Giovanni only appear in one short clip which sees the Eastenders star jump onto a crash mat - and fans have noticed!

One person took to the comments, saying that the dancing pair must be "perfect" every week as they barely appear in the blooper reel: "Can only assume Rose and Gio are perfect-o every week since they feature in about a tenth of a second here and isn’t even a ‘blooper’ - good teamwork guys!"

Many fans agreed, with one person demanding more footage of the two, writing: "Wanted to see more of Rose and Giovanni!!! They are hilarious."

Fans wanted to see more blooper footage of Rose and Giovanni

While we only saw a glimpse of the Strictly couple in the video, most viewers found the short clip hilarious. One person commented a laughing face before writing: "It's Rose diving towards the mat while Gio drags it away for me," while another person added: "I’m dead. Rose and Giovanni just jumping on the mat."

Another couple that caught the attention of Strictly fans was AJ and Kai, who featured in several parts of the video with the presenter often injuring Kai in some way.

One person commented: "Absolutely hilarious! @ajodudu and @kaiwidd are just comedy gold," while another agreed, writing: "AJ and Kai are just hilarious, could watch a reel of their bloopers all day."

