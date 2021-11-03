Bridgerton boss confirms when series will end

Bridgerton's creator has revealed when the show will come to an end - and luckily for fans, it's not anytime soon!

Shonda Rhimes has revealed the smash-hit Netflix series - which recently wrapped filming for its second season - is likely to finish when all the Bridgerton siblings' love stories have been told. In short, after eight seasons.

WATCH: Bridgerton shares first look at season two

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Shonda Rhimes said: "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more."

Meanwhile, fans will be delighted to hear that the countdown until new episodes land on the streaming site is officially on as filming for season two has officially wrapped! Last week, Nicola Coughlan took to Twitter to share the exciting news alongside an incredible Bridgerton-inspired cake.

Shonda Rhimes has revealed when Bridgerton will end

"And that's a wrap on Pen," she wrote. "I can't wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it's been a complete joy. I'm so proud and so excited for you all to see it. See you in 2022/1814. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Fans were quick to respond to the news, with many commenting to express their excitement. One said: "Can't wait to save the date in my calendar!! And of course…crazy to see more pictures of you all…all about the season two is a mystery to us…all cast and crew learning with Lady W how to keep secrets."

Another added: "I'm so excited for season two!!" and a third echoed this, writing: "2022 can't come soon enough! I miss Bridgerton so much."

