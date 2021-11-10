Carrie Ann Inaba admits she's heartbroken following DWTS update ahead of semi-finals The star had an emotional message for fans

Carrie Ann Inaba has been on an emotional rollercoaster since beginning her long-running stint as a judge on Dancing with the Stars and on Tuesday she poured her heart out as she gave fans a difficult update.

The star took to Instagram with a lengthy message after eliminations on the show took place ahead of the semi-finals.

She admitted she was heartbroken following some of the news but also so proud of what the contestants have achieved.

Alongside a photo of her on the judging panel, she wrote: "Judging this season has been more challenging than most seasons but also more fun. The competition is heating up as we had to the semi-finals, and as evidenced last night, my heart feels so much love for all our contestants."

She continued: "My heart broke for @oliviajade and @valentin when she was eliminated and then broke again when @jimmieallen and @theemmaslater were eliminated. That part of the job is hard. My nature wants everyone to win.

"The joy I felt last night, was because now, everyone had a huge breakthrough this season. I live for the #breakthrough moment for our celebrities. It can be life changing and empowering for all who dare to go for it."

Carrie explained what she believes Dancing with the Stars is truly about when she said: "I believe the true beauty of @dancingabc is not only about learning Ballroom and Latin dancing… it’s about learning that you can do more than you thought. It’s about going outside your comfort zone and trying something new. People come on our show and their lives are changed forever…. And usually for the better.

"I honestly think that has a lot to do with A. Being courageous enough to dare to be on our show and enter a public competition. B. The exposure C. The stars get to breakdown perceptions about who they are and show themselves in a a very different light. D."

She went on: "They are pushed past their safety zone into uncertainty. And that’s where the magic happens…. You see, when we all remember that we can be okay even when we are uncertain of where we are and what we are doing, we learn (or remember) to trust ourselves!

"They learn to trust themselves and then whatever future endeavor comes their way… they are no longer afraid. And they shine brightly! It's awesome."

In conclusion, Carrie added: "That’s the magic that is @dancingabc at least it is for me. Congratulations to every single member of our cast and crew for creating the magic! And mega congratulations to our incredible semi finalists : @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach

@sunisalee @sashafarber1 @amandakloots @alanbersten @itsjojosiwa @jennajohnson @meloradhardin @theartemc @codyrigsby @cherylburke."

