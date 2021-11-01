Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert debut brand new transformations you'd never see coming New residents in Springfield!

Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough channeled the Halloween spirit with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert and fans couldn't believe it.

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's new performance has fans in a frenzy

The judge shared a picture on his Instagram that featured him and Hayley in their Halloween costumes, dressed as Beauty and the Beast.

He wore a full blue and white suit and she wore a fitted yellow ball gown to embody the characters. However, they took it one step further.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Derek Hough suffers wardrobe malfunction on latest DWTS

The couple were fully animated and transformed into Simpsons characters and sat on the show's iconic couch setting, surrounded by several other creatures in costume.

Dogs and cats in villainous outfits sat next to them, along with an alien, a witch, and a variety of other Halloween decorations around them.

MORE: Who is DWTS' Derek Hough's girlfriend Hayley Erbert and are they engaged? All we know

"Family Photo," Derek simply captioned the shot, even tagging the location as Springfield, and fans loved seeing them in the style of The Simpsons.

One commented: "Love it!!! This is great," with another saying: "This is so cool," and a third adding: "You know you kinda got it made when you're in a Simpson cartoon. Next should be a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!"

Derek and Hayley transformed into Simpsons characters for Halloween

Derek and Hayley had fans in hysterics with another recent transformation, this one hitting closer to home as they promoted the upcoming episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The professional dancer shared a clip of himself with his girlfriend and two of his other friends as characters from the movie Wayne's World.

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert inundated with engagement comments in latest loved-up photo

MORE: Will Derek Hough return for DWTS following COVID scare?

Together, they theatrically recreated the scene from the film where the main characters sing along to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, with Derek playing Garth and his friend as Wayne.

He captioned the hilarious video with: "We're not worthy! We're not worthy! @officialqueenmusic @dancingabc @alexanderjeanofficial #disneyfamilysingalong."

Derek and his friends recreated the Bohemian Rhapsody scene from Wayne's World

Fans flooded the comments section with many laughing emojis, and even his sister Julianne Hough couldn't resist chiming in as she wrote: "Cuties."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.