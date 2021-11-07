Exclusive: DWTS' Derek Hough reveals surprising way he and Hayley Erbert have been brought closer together The Dancing with the Stars judge met Hayley Erbert on the ABC dance show

Derek Hough discovered his passion for cooking during the pandemic and now there's no stopping him!

In fact, the Dancing with the Stars judge has revealed that his new pastime has brought him closer than ever to his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

While chatting to HELLO!, Derek admitted that prior to lockdown it was usually Hayley in charge of the meals, but now it's an interest they both share.

"I haven't been in the kitchen a lot but these past two years with quarantine my girlfriend I have been cooking a lot in the kitchen so I am excited to see my family this Thanksgiving and share with them some of the dishes," he said.

"I think they might actually pass out and be like 'What, you made this?' So I am looking forward to that!"

On his other half, he added: "She is definitely the primary cook without a doubt and the leader in that but it's been one of those experience where it's brought us together.

Derek Hough's new love of cooking has brought him closer to Hayley Erbert - Photo credit: American Egg Board

"Doing it together has made us bond even closer. And being with food makes it even more special. With me being a choreographer and a creator, there's something special about making something and then to be able to enjoy it."

Derek has been putting his creativity to good use too with a new partnership he is working on with America's Egg Farmers.

Along with a number of talented chefs and cooks around the United States, the award-winning dancer has been inventing some fresh recipes based on old classics.

The DWTS judge met his girlfriend on the ABC dance show

"I've teamed up with America's egg farmers as you can see, eggs are a key ingredient in many recipes and I have been encouraging people to start trying new recipes and to re-imagine old recipes," he explained.

Example dishes include jalapeno cornbread stuffing and eggnog waffle cookie.

For more info, visit American Egg Board, and get involved by tagging Derek in your own creative recipes @DerekHough

