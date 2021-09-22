Carrie Ann Inaba's then-and-now photos with DWTS judges will blow you away It's makeover time for season 30

Dancing with the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday when she reminisced about the judging panel with a fun and heartfelt Instagram post.

The 53-year-old was marveling at the fact that three of the judges on the hit dance show are the same for season 30 as they were for the first - and nearly all of the seasons inbetween.

Carrie shared images of herself alongside Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman from back in the day and now and added an emotional message to go with them.

"Can I take a moment to talk about the original judges of @dancingabc? @grumpylgoodman @brunotonioliofficial @carrieanninaba," she wrote.

"Swipe to see our first red carpet together back in 2005 which was the year it all began. And then there’s a video of the new team of the four of us, including our newest addition, the incredible @derekhough. Who is family and an incredible addition and an excellent judge at that! This is just an OG Judge moment that I want to express gratitude for."

Carrie continued: "I believe we are one of the only teams of judges who remain intact from day one. And honestly that warms my heart and makes me feel good inside.

Carrie, Bruno and Len have been with DWTS since the first season

"We all come from such different backgrounds and we often disagree… but it never changes us. Before every show since we began, we’ve held hands before the show and expressed our love for each other, wishing each other a great show which unites us in a very hard to describe way.

"It allows us to disagree knowing we still respect each other. There have been times we’ve argued during the show and then laughed immediately in the commercial break giving each other high fives for a good point or fiery passion. That’s what I love about being on this panel. We respect each other, even for our differences.

The judges are back and Derek Hough is joining them

"And we get to help people find their love for this incredible art form and sport called dancing!Love you guys."

Carrie thanked ABC and BBC America for "keeping the family together," and for also adding Derek Hough to the judging team.

He responded to her kind words and wrote: "I remember saying that last night. Only judges on any show to be the OG’s from 1st season to 30 !!! Amazing!!! Happy to be in such iconic company."

