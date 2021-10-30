JoJo Siwa displays painful injury as she's supported by DWTS partner Jenna Johnson This doesn't look good

JoJo Siwa may be winning on the dancefloor but her success on Dancing with the Stars is coming with a price.

The 18-year-old contestant stunned fans when she revealed a painful-looking injury she'd succumbed to while rehearsing.

Taking to her Instagram stories, JoJo displayed a huge burst blister on her heel and documented her dance partner, Jenna Johnson's attempts to patch her up.

While JoJo was sitting on the floor of the dance studio, Jenna arrived with a doctor's kit and a whole host of bandages. She looked unphased as she cut bandaids down to size to cover the exposed wound.

This isn't the first time JoJo has proved that it's no pain, no gain in the world of DWTS. She showed off some enormous bruises on her legs recently too.

Speaking to the camera, JoJo said: "I hurt my body really bad," before panning down to her knees which were purple. She admitted that the whole area was bruised and then showed more on her other leg.

JoJo had to be patched up by dance partner Jenna

JoJo has been supported by Jenna during their journey as the first same-sex couple to dance on the American version of the show.

But away from the cameras, she's also endured some heartache as she has reportedly split from her girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

She's been noticeably absent from the audience and from JoJo's social media and while they haven't officially confirmed the break up, the Dance Moms star has hinted at the split.

JoJo has reportedly split from girlfriend Kylie Prew

Speaking to People in mid October, JoJo said: "I struggle when anything is new and I went through something that was new and I had never gone through before. And it was tough and it is still tough and I cried about it last night."

She added, "I am missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me."



