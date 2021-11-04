Exclusive: DWTS' Derek Hough talks upcoming milestone with girlfriend Hayley Erbert and their shared passion The Dancing with the Stars judge has partnered with America's egg farmers to launch Eggceptional Holiday Recipe Remakes

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough is gearing up for the holidays with his partner Hayley Erbert, and this year Christmas is going to be extra special for the pair.

The award-winning dancer chatted to HELLO! about his plans for the festive season, revealing that for the first time ever, he will be visiting Hayley's hometown.

"For Christmas, I'm going to probably be in Kansas," he said. "For me, it will be my first time in Kansas so that will be really special. It's Hayley's hometown so I'm looking forward to her showing me all her places and the different things. I'm really looking forward to that."

While in Kansas, Derek will be able to showcase his newfound cooking skills, which has been something he has been perfecting during the pandemic with Hayley.

The TV star's loved ones are in for a treat too, as Derek has recreated a number of traditional recipes, including jalapeno cornbread stuffing and eggnog waffle cookies, which sound utterly delicious.

Derek Hough has reimagined recipes in association with America's Egg Farmers

Derek will be sharing his recipes on social media over the next few months as part of his new partnership with America's Egg Farmers, who have launched Eggceptional Holiday Recipe Remakes – where Derek and beloved chefs and bakers from across the US are reimagining traditional family recipes using fresh ingredients to inspire families to recreate their own beloved recipes.

As well as going to Kansas, Derek and Hayley will also be visiting his family in Nashville for a festive reunion.

The Dancing with the Stars judge will be going to Hayley Erbert's hometown for the first time this Christmas

"We are going to visit my family in Nashville, all of us will be getting together for a big reunion," he said.

"It will be very festive and very energetic. When my sisters get together it's like this crazy hurricane, I'm looking forward to it and seeing everybody."

Derek and Hayley met on Dancing with the Stars

Christmas will be a time where Derek can well and truly relax following an incredibly busy year. As well as judging on Dancing with the Stars, he has also been working in Las Vegas at his Derek Hough: No Limit at the Venetian Las Vegas residency, along with filming two upcoming Disney specials.

"I love being busy and being active but I also love that exhale for the family holidays where you just enjoy all your hard work and then just enjoy yourself and eat some delicious food and be with the family and all of the kids. I can't wait for that," he said.

For more info visit American Egg Board

