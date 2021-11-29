Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shocks fans as she chops her own hair for chic new look Are you excited for season two of the Netflix show?

The countdown for Emily in Paris season two is officially upon us and actress Lily Collins is gearing up for its return. The star, who plays the lead role in the Netflix show, shared a new video to her Instagram recently which showed off new hair style – and she's clearly channelling her inner Emily Cooper with her chic look.

MORE: Emily in Paris: everything we know about season two so far

Lily, 32, could be seen oozing old school Hollywood glam in the video to promote her upcoming Vogue Australia cover feature but shocked her fans when she took a pair of scissors to her own hair! Plenty of fans were in love with the actress' new style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily in Paris shares season two trailer

One person wrote: "AAAAH THIS VIDEO IS EVERYTHING!!!! I love this so much!!" A second added: "I LOVE THIS!!!! QUEEN" as a third said: "You just gave yourself an impromptu haircut! I'm dead!!"

Others, meanwhile, were loving the nods to Audrey Hepburn in the video. "Finally she did an Audrey Hepburn!" said one fan, as another wrote: "Audrey referenceee."

MORE: Lily Collins shares stunning unseen wedding photos for special occasion

MORE: Lily Collins thrills fans with sweet 'update' on married life

Lily shocked her fans with her latest video

Fans of Emily in Paris were delighted when Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming new season of the show. The series is scheduled to make its return to screens on 22 December 2021, following its rapid speed renewal in November 2020, just one month after its initial release.

At the time, Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris would return for a second season with a hilarious letter sent from the desk of Emily's long-suffering boss at Savoir. "We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time," the letter reads.

Addressing the gentle criticism the show received, the letter concluded: "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.