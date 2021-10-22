Lily Collins shares stunning unseen wedding photos for special occasion The Emily in Paris star got married in September

Lily Collins shared throwback photos of her beautiful wedding day with Charlie McDowell, 38, on Thursday to mark her friend's birthday.

The Emily in Paris actress, 32, posted two new snaps taken at their evening reception when Lily had removed her lace cape and hood to show off her beautiful dress and intricate bridal hairstyle. The first snap showed Lily embracing her friend, revealing her hair was fastened into an elegant low chignon finished with plaits, which gave fans a closer look at her pearl drop earrings.

"Ahh today is your birthday @shelbyalyserea!!! I cannot believe we've been in each other's lives for 25 years. I love you and your stunning self, eclectic style, huge heart, listening ear, hilarious sense of humor, and constant willingness to go above and beyond to be the bestest of girlfriends," she gushed.

The actress marked her friend's birthday with throwback wedding photos

Lily's traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren was on full display in the second photo, which captured the pair dancing to the live band.

The form-fitting design featured a high neckline and long lace sleeves. Lily added next to the photo, taken by husband and wife team Cedar and Pine: "Here's to celebrating you and all that you are, all day long. I love you SO much Shelblahblah."

Lily shared a look inside her evening reception. Photo: Cedar and Pine

Lily and film director Charlie got married at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th-century ghost town that has been turned into a luxury resort outsde of Telluride, Colorado.

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Lily wrote alongside photos of the newlyweds in the rural, picturesque location.

Lily and Charlie got married in Colorado

Their engagement photos, which Lily posted on Instagram last year, were just as stunning. Lily and Charlie shared a kiss against the most incredible mountainous backdrop, and she wrote: "I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together."

