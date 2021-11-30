Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite sparked concern on Tuesday afternoon after sustaining an injury that prompted him to leave rehearsals early.

MORE: Strictly fans can't get over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe's intense 'chemistry'

The former Bake Off champion, who wowed audiences last Saturday with his fiery Argentine Tango alongside professional partner Johannes Radebe, shared a selfie to his Instagram Stories admitting he was in "so much pain" and sought medical attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin suffers major wardrobe malfunction

"Going home to rest," he wrote in a caption, adding: "My hip flexors are in so much pain and the physio has recommended a day of rest." However, the TV star is clearly taking the interruption in his stride, as he then stated: "I'll watch Christmas films all day and eat Haribo."

John's injury update was shared shortly after he posted an impassioned message to his followers about trolling. The presenter wrote in a lengthy post on his Instagram Stories: "If you're trolling one of my Strictly pals (or anyone on the planet for that matter) let me ask you… What have you done today to be vulnerable?

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice responds to fans claims suggesting Rose Ayling-Ellis has 'changed' him

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara defends Dan Walker's place in quarter final

John Whaite shared his injury update on Instagram

"What have you done today that is inspiring? What have you done today to push yourself out of your comfort zone? If the answer is 'Nothing' then pipe down. Don't judge a person before you've walked a mile in their (dancing) shoes."

John didn't clarify who he was referring to in his post, but it came soon after BBC broadcaster Dan Walker put out a statement to defend his position in the quarter finals. After Tilly Ramsay was voted out of last weekend's competition, Dan sadly found himself receiving a few messages accusing him of being involved in a "fix".

Taking to social media, Dan reminded those fans that it's only a TV show. He tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who is sending lovely messages & enjoying us having fun on #Strictly and to the few who say, 'Just leave', 'Aren't you ashamed?', 'You're a disgrace', 'It's a fix' (which I don't get) or 'Who is voting for them?' IT'S A TV SHOW!"

However, Dan took it in his stride and finished his statement with a crying with laughter emoji, and said: "See you in the 1/4 finals."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.