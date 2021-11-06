Strictly fans left in tears following 'emotional' same-sex dance

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are making history on the Strictly dancefloor and on Saturday night they danced an emotional routine.

The pair have frequently impressed with their routines, but the pairing had yet to have got as close as they did in the sensual Rumba. The dance was always going to be emotional with John admitting that he'd cried at the start of the week during training, but even BBC viewers and the judges were left feeling tearful.

Both John and Johannes were close to tears, while Shirley Ballas admitted that the routine was "emotional" as she appeared a little lost for words.

Craig Revel Horwood was also in the spirit, saying he may try and teach the routine to his fiancé Jonathan Myring for their upcoming wedding.

Fans also felt emotional, with many admitting they were left in tears following the routine. One wrote: "They actually made me cry a little bit. I've never cried at #Strictly before. That was BEAUTIFUL, and historic. Incredible."

John and Johannes moved viewers at home to tears

A second added: "John and Johannes bringing me to actual tears," and a third said: "#Strictly @jojo_radebe literally in tears, absolutely beautiful xxx."

Another complimented: "Gosh that was emotional and so so beautiful," while a final one commented: "JoJo and John... No words. Literally didn't breathe throughout the whole dance. Beautiful."

The couple are making history as the first all-male partnership on the show, and John admitted to Attitude magazine that this made him a little "anxious".

The Strictly duo have an amazing partnership

He said: "I knew that it was an important thing to do, that it was hopefully going to change the way TV is, change the way that children feel when they watch TV – it's massive – but I was expecting to get a lot of hate, like [people] sliding into the DMs and saying, 'You're disgusting' and that kind of thing."

The TV star, who has wowed the judges and viewers alike with his routines in recent weeks, then admitted he originally asked to be put with a straight dancer in order to "please" people.

"At first, I said, 'Can you put me with a straight partner?' because I [believed] that that would be the only way it would be accepted, and then, about a month before we were partnered up, I [thought], actually, I want it to be Johannes. It has to be Johannes because it's such an important thing for both of us, it would be wrong for it to be anyone but Johannes."

