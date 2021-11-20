All you need to know about Strictly star John Whaite's family Are you enjoying watching John on the BBC show?

John Whaite is hoping to wow the judges and viewers alike this weekend in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom. Along with his professional partner Johannes Radebe, the former Great British Bake Off champ will be performing the Viennese Waltz to Mary Poppins.

MORE: Strictly's Dan Walker sparks debate after expressing 'distress' at London visit

But when he's not dancing to his heart's content he can be found at home with his partner or spending time with his relatives. Want to know more about John Whaite's family? Get to know his family history here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys birthday night out with Giovanni Pernice

John Whaite's parents

Not much in known about John's parents but it's been reported that they divorced when John was a young child. He was born and raised in Chorley, Lancashire, and his love for cookery and baking came from his parents. The TV star has said in the past he learned many of his skills from his mum.

John Whaite's siblings

John has candidly opened up about his mental health struggles in the past including his depression and battle with bulimia. He previously told the Life on a Plate podcast: "If I'm going through a particular period at work or where I feel that I'm out of control and everything's sort of spiralling, I've noticed that that's when the bulimia will kick in."

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis spends birthday meal with Giovanni Pernice - see video

MORE: Strictly's John Whaite makes candid comment about partnership on show

Strictly star John Whaite with his partner, Paul

But the Bake Off winner, who has two sisters, Jane and Victoria, also previously spoke about his family's mental health issues. Chatting during an appearance on Loose Women, John explained: "Over the past seven years or so after [Victoria] had her first child, she had very serious bouts of what we thought was post-natal depression. Mum started to realise she was dreading Victoria coming on her period, she'd become a different person."

In 2019, the Strictly star shared the heartbreaking news that his sister had gone missing while on holiday Portugal. John put out an appeal on social media, before then explaining she had been found but feeling "distressed".

John is dancing with Johannes on the show

John said on Instagram: "Each and every one of you who has shared and retweeted and commented has today saved a life. The life of a sister, daughter and mother. Mine and my family's gratitude to you is undying, and we cannot thank you enough for your support."

John Whaite's partner

John is engaged to his partner of 13 years, Paul Atkins. Paul works as graphic designer and the pair even share a dog, Abel, who is four. After getting engaged in 2017, the couple planned their wedding for October 2020. However, the wedding is yet to take place.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.