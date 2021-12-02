Nadia Sawalha supported by fans after impassioned outburst The Loose Women star was furious after it was revealed that Boris Johnson had a Christmas party last year

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has been supported by fans after posting a lengthy video in which she took a jab at Boris Johnson after it was revealed he had a Christmas party last December, just one day before announcing "tougher restrictions".

Captioning the video, she wrote: "WARNING I'm so cross and I might swear!!! How dare you @borisjohnsonuk how dare you???? Tell me what YOU think ?????? #borisjohnson #liar."

The three-minute clip, which has been watched nearly 100,000 times, began: "Oh my god, oh my god, how much more are we supposed to [expletive] take? Have you seen the latest? Have you seen it? About Boris Johnson having a [expletive] Christmas party on the 18th of December last year?

"Have you seen it? Can we all remember what we were doing last [expletive] December? Cancelling everything! Because he had effectively cancelled Christmas after trying to take all the glory of promising us that he'd saved it rather like what he's doing this year."

Nadia posted the video on Wednesday

She continued: "Have you seen on Prime Minister's Question Time this morning? Mumbling his way through, not actually denying that he had a party. But as usual, laughing at us, he gets away with it every time.

"He did not deny that. What does that tell you? He just said they stuck to the rules and regulations. Honest to god, he lies his back [expletive] teeth out. Here we go again, one rule for them, another rule for the rest of us."

After praising Keir Starmer, she added about Boris' appearance: "He was pathetic today, he was absolutely pathetic in his answers."

Nadia was supported by her friends and fans

Friends and fans rushed to express their opinion, with Lisa Faulkner writing: "It's just disgusting."

Another remarked: "I've had enough now," whilst a second added: "Well done Nadia speaking the truth. Boris needs to go absolutely joke now!!!!"

"Absolutely spot on, well said x," said another.