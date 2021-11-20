Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark Adderly are frequently couple goals, and the Loose Women star continued to prove this on Saturday with a gorgeous tribute to her husband.

To mark his birthday, the presenter shared several clips of her husband busting out his dance moves, and fans were adamant that he should be signed on to the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. Several of the clips were taken at Christmas, with one featuring mark dancing around an uninterested Nadia before she left the room, while another sparked hilarity as he danced around in a hot dog costume.

In a moving tribute to her husband, Nadia wrote: "The love of my life… @mark_adderley Happy Birthday my darling. These films of you dancing capture your true essence, joyful, sexy, and bat [expletive] crazy!

"Everyone who knows us knows you drive me bloody mad half the time as you are so bloody annoying, but my god I love you, you damn fool. This is the 21st birthday we've spent together (WTF??) and you are still my favourite person to hang out with…"

She added: "We have the best time doing the simplest of things because you make everything exciting and new. God knows we've had our struggles but I'm so proud of us. I'm so proud of you. And I can't wait for the next 21 birthdays spent with you…"

Mark's moves impressed fans

Finishing her message, she said: "Have as many damn coffees and jars of Nuttella you like today my sober hero. Whatever is your wish is my heart's desire. You deserve to be spoilt rotten Birthday Boy! Egg and fag sarnie hunny?"

Fans loved Nadia's heartfelt message, but many more were impressed by Mark's moves, as one enthused: "Happy birthday Mark and you need to sign up to Strictly."

Nadia and Mark married in 2002

A second penned: "Get him on Strictly ASAP! Happy Birthday, Mark," and a third commented: "Happy birthday Mark. Nadia, you need to sign him up for Strictly."

However, many were blown away by Nadia's words, with one emotionally writing: "Great, could watch Mark crazy dancing all day, have a fabulous Birthday Mark, beautiful words from you Nadia to your boyfriend and hubby."

Another said: "Love this and love you @mark_adderley hope your day is filled with everything you love. Happy Birthday."

