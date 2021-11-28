Nadia Sawalha gives emotional update following dad's hospital admission The Loose Women star thanked fans for their support

Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram at the weekend to thank her followers for their support as she shared news on her dad's health after he underwent heart surgery earlier in the week.

The star posted a photo to the social media site that showed a loving throwback image featuring her and her dad, fellow actor Nadim Sawalha, cuddled together as they both grinned cheekily at the camera.

In the caption, the mum-of-two wrote: "Can I say a huge thank you for all the lovely messages you guys have sent to my dad since he had his heart operation on Tuesday. I have passed them on to my mum and dad and they are very touched."

She went on: "Dad is incredible, 88 years old and back home 24 hours after a blooming heart operation! Yes he feels rough right now but he will feel so much better soon enough with his revamped ticker!!"

Nadia finished by writing: "My family and I are all so grateful to the @nhs and particularly to the brilliant surgeons @stbartshospital for the brilliant care they have given my precious dad. THANK YOU !!!

"Ps: Mum if you are reading this, I just want to say, you are [expletive] incredible. So strong and selfless. As soon as is possible I’m going to take you somewhere lovely and spoil you rotten [heart emojis]."

Nadia posted a sweet throwback as she shared news of her dad's recovery

Nadia's followers again filled her comment section with supportive comments for her dad, whose nickname is Teddy.

They included: "Wishing your lovely Dad a speedy and healthy recovery," "Get well wishes & positive vibes sent your way," and: "Love Love LOVE Him!!! Keep resting Teddy!"

When the presenter has shared images with her dad in the past, her followers have often commented on the family similarity, writing: "Well, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree…" and: "You look just like your dad!"

