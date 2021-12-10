I'm a Celeb viewers are loving this surprising bond between two campmates Fans of the show were touched by the close bond

The I'm a Celeb final is fast approaching and while the public have been loving the drama caused by various spats in the camp over the past few weeks, they can't help but notice one close connection between two of the celebs.

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to comment on the heartwarming bromance between football legend David Ginola and Emmerdale star Danny Miller.

WATCH: David Ginola talks cheating death on I'm a Celebrity

Twitter users have noticed the close friendship between the two and can't get enough of it! One person wrote: "The only thing better than David Ginola in #ImACeleb is how Danny is all of us looking at Ginola," while another added: "Get you someone who looks at you the way Danny Miller looks at David Ginola."

Viewers also said that the bromance between the pair was a relationship they never knew they needed. One person tweeted: "The David Ginola and Danny Miller bromance was not something I thought I needed this year #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity," while another agreed, adding: "Danny Miller and David Ginola is the bromance we need at the moment #ImACeleb."

Since the start of the show, Danny made it clear that he was a big fan of the former Newcastle United player, admitting that he has a "man-crush" on his fellow campmate.

Viewers have been loving the bromance between David and Danny

When David and Danny were made camp leader and deputy just over a week ago, Danny confessed his man-crush on the Frenchman after realising that his position meant sharing a bed with his idol. Danny told David: "This is a dream come true for me, David. Me and you in the same bed, I could cry."

Later in the telegraph, Danny told viewers: "I have 100 per cent solidified my man-crush on him…"

"Sorry, I was just kind of fantasising there," he added.

More recently, the pair displayed their close bond when Danny comforted David after he got upset when reading Danny's letter from home on Monday night.

After reading the emotional letter, David burst into tears and left the main camp. Danny followed him and the pair embraced in a hug before David said: "I'm proud of you, it was beautiful. They love you so much."

