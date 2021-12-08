When is the I'm a Celebrity final and who is the favourite to win? Who will you be voting for?

With the I'm a Celeb final only days away, the latest odds on who will win the ITV reality competition have been revealed.

This year's King or Queen of the Castle will be crowned on Sunday night, but who will it be? Read on to find out the predictions for this year's winner and what date the final airs...

Who is the favourite to win I'm a Celeb?

Football legend David Ginola is currently the favourite to win the series, despite Simon Gregson being the bookies' choice just a week ago.

It was recently reported by Ladbrokes that David is the odds on favourite at 10/11, with Frankie Bridge coming in second at 4/1 and Danny Miller trailing behind her at 9/2.

Despite being a late arrival, Simon Gregson is the fourth favourite to win at 7/1 odds.

Celebrities are already starting to be voted out of the castle, with Dame Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox and Snoochie Shy all having left the series over the past few days.

Snoochie Shy, who was voted out of the competition on Tuesday night, said that she would like to see Frankie Bridge or Danny Miller win the show, but could see others taking the crown. Talking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV breakfast show on Wednesday, she said: "Obviously, Louise is amazing, she was like our mum in the group, so definitely Louise, but then even Frankie or Danny or Matty. I can't choose one person. I'm going to go with Frankie or Danny."

David Ginola is currently the favourite to win the series

When is the I'm a Celeb final?

This year's final is set for Sunday 12 December and will see the three remaining celebrity contestants battle it out for the castle crown.

The programme is scheduled to start at 9pm and will run until 10:40pm. Viewers will vote for their favourite campmate who will walk away with the winning title, taking over from Giovanna Fletcher who was crowned Queen of the Castle last year.

