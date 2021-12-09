Who is David Ginola's young and famous girlfriend?

Nicky Morris
David Ginola is the favourite to win I'm a Celeb but how much do you know about his family life? Find out about his girlfriend and baby...
David Ginola is the current favourite to win this year's series of I'm a Celeb. And while the football legend missed out on another chance to read his letter from home on Wednesday night's episode, viewers already know that he has a girlfriend and young child waiting for him at home.
Read on to find out all you need to know about David's famous and beautiful partner...
Who is David Ginola's famous girlfriend?
David's French girlfriend is 32-year-old Maeva Denat who works as a model.
The pair were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted holding hands in Paris. The couple welcomed a baby daughter in February 2018.
David also has two older children with his ex-wife Coraline Delpin: son Andrea, 27, and daughter Carla, 23. The former footballer married fashion model Coraline in 1991 before splitting in 2016.
David is dating model Maeva Denat
The I'm a Celeb star has been pining for Maeva on the reality show recently. He told Danny Miller and Adam Woodyatt during Tuesday night's episode: "I can’t wait to see my girlfriend. Do you know why? Because I want to see something beautiful."
He was clearly disappointed when he didn't receive his letter from home on Monday's episode. After reading Danny's letter from his fiancée, who welcomed a baby in October, David broke down in tears and walked away from the main camp.
David shares a daughter with Maeva
The Emmerdale star followed him and the two hugged each other. Through tears, David said to Danny: "I'm proud of you, it was beautiful. They love you so much."
Speaking in the Telegraph after reading the letter, David said: "I try to control my emotion most of the time but sometimes it's good to let them go. I've got a baby too and I know that she's missing me a lot and sometimes it's too much."
