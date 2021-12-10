I'm a Celebrity fans devastated after Louise Minchin eliminated

I'm a Celebrity fans were left feeling devastated on Thursday evening after former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin became the fifth celebrity to be eliminated. But it seems that fans watching at home were devastated to hear that the broadcaster had not made it to Sunday's final.

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Louise Minchin shares romantic story of how she met her husband

Taking to social media, many expressed their sadness at Louise's exit. One person wrote: "Louise is amazing, really sad that she has been voted out. Why are all the women getting voted out!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Ginola talks cheating death on I'm a Celebrity

A second said: "Noooo. The only one I really wanted to win. So caring for everyone. She was like the mum of the camp," as a third added: "Aaaahhhh so sad you've been voted out Louise. You've been a brilliant shining star supporting the group and just being you. All the best xxx."

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "I liked Louise and thought it would be Frankie or Matty tonight. Quite shocked she went before either of those two."

MORE: Naughty Boy reveals real reason behind camp rows on I'm a Celeb

MORE: I'm a Celebrity: 18 stars who dramatically quit the show

Louise was eliminated on Thursday evening

Louise was clearly gutted herself to be heading home and told Ant and Dec she was "disappointed" that Frankie Bridge was the last woman left on the show.

"I'm disappointed that's the case and I don't know why that's the case because there were some great women in there. I said to [Frankie], 'Go win it' and I hope she will. I hope she can just get through these last few days."

Louise's exit comes soon after Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox and Snoochie Shy, as well as music producer Naughty Boy, who left on Wednesday. Following his exit, Naughty Boy opened up about the disputes between campmates in recent episodes. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show, Naughty Boy explained: "It was like a teething process, just getting used to it.

Louise said she was disappointed to be leaving

"The first thing for me was this is the longest period of time I've spent away from mum for the last couple of years since she's been living with me and I kept thinking, 'She's probably missing me' and then that combined with getting used to the clink, I think that might have thrown me a bit because I wasn't expecting that."

He added: "I understand everyone has different kinds of rice but I prefer the rice that is actually rice. I didn't think there was anything wrong with that because in the camp it can be stodgy rice and beans every day and I just wanted to take it up a level and make it more homely and cosy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.