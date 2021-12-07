I'm a Celeb's Danny Miller reveals he was forced to go on the show The Emmerdale star explained his decision to join the ITV series

I'm a Celeb's Danny Miller has revealed that he was forced to go on the ITV reality show by his fiancée Steph Jones.

Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Danny broke down in tears while talking about his exit from Emmerdale after 13 years and revealed that it was a difficult decision to leave the show and to join I'm a Celeb.

Chatting about joining the line-up for this year's series, Danny, who welcomed a baby boy with Steph in October, explained: "It was a decision that me and Steph sat down and talked for long hours about and Steph pretty much forced me, to be fair, to do it. But I was happy to do it and I hope I'm entertaining people in a different way to how Aaron's entertained people over the last few years."

In the emotional video, Danny said goodbye to his character Aaron Dingle, who was seen driving away from the Yorkshire village on Monday night's episode after struggling to cope with the death of his partner, Ben Tucker.

Steph, who is currently running the soap star's Instagram page, wrote the following caption alongside the video: "As you may be aware Danny has made some life-changing decisions this year. But the biggest decision he made came in the decision to leave Emmerdale."

"Over the past 13 years, Emmerdale has been like a second home to Danny. Having grown up with Aaron we have all cried, laughed, felt his heartbreak and sadness as Danny has portrayed some of the show's toughest storylines and I hope you agree he has done them justice.

Danny said his fiancée Steph Jones forced him on the show

"Cast and crew have become like a second family to Danny and as the video says he can’t thank them enough, but most importantly he would like to thank Aaron fans for sharing the journey with Danny and Aaron for all these years. And here’s hoping we see Danny back on our screens soon after the show doing what he loves most."

"Goodbye for now Aaron Dingle," she added.

Chatting about his exit from the long-running soap in the clip, Danny said: "So guys, that's a wrap for the day, a wrap on Aaron and a wrap on Danny. You'll have to bear with me because I'll probably blubber my way through this."

He went on to say: "This cast and crew have been amazing for me. I’ve learnt so, so much here. I’ve made so many lifelong friends. I already miss them."

"It was a very, very tough decision for me to make for my new family – Steph and my baby. It was a very difficult decision to make because I was only going to have two weeks with my baby before I was whisked off to the Castle in Wales."

