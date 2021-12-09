Naughty Boy has spoken out about his rows with fellow campmates on I'm a Celeb after being the fourth contestant to be voted out on Wednesday night's show.

The music producer has been at the centre of most of the camp disputes over the last few weeks and has revealed the reason why he experienced some tense moments with other celebrities.

WATCH: David Ginola talks cheating death on I'm a Celebrity

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show, Naughty Boy explained: "It was like a teething process, just getting used to it.

"The first thing for me was this is the longest period of time I've spent away from mum for the last couple of years since she's been living with me and I kept thinking, 'She's probably missing me' and then that combined with getting used to the clink, I think that might have thrown me a bit because I wasn't expecting that."

He added: "That experience made me. For me, Arlene, Richard and Danny, it shaped us differently and prepared us for what was about to come."

The DJ also addressed his disputes with other celebrities over the camp's rice. He said: "I understand everyone has different kinds of rice but I prefer the rice that is actually rice."

Naughty Boy revealed the reason behind the camp disputes

"I didn't think there was anything wrong with that because in the camp it can be stodgy rice and beans every day and I just wanted to take it up a level and make it more homely and cosy," he added.

While on the show, Naughty Boy spoke to Lorraine about how his mother, who suffers with dementia, has been watching him on the show. He said: "Apparently, when she saw me on TV she thought it was a Facetime, that's so cute and that's so mum."

"I can't wait to see her, I hope later today. I'm going to try and surprise her."

Lorraine asked the I'm a Celeb star what he had learnt during his time on the show, to which he responded: "I guess the biggest thing I learnt is that surrendering is not a weakness. I always thought it would be because you're not just surrendering your phone, you're not in contact with anyone and you're basically about to live with some strangers."

He continued: "But during the experience in the camp, I found the strength in surrendering. Two weeks before the show we were alone in quarantine and then when the storm happened, we were then alone in isolation for two days and that was good for me because normally I'm in the studio or I'm in the house and there are people around me.

"I learnt a lot about what I can do alone and that wouldn't have happened if I wasn't in the castle."

