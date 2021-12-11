Strictly fans blown away by Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's intimate routine The pair wowed the judges and viewers alike with their dance

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice promised a "very close" Argentine Tango and they certainly delivered. Fans were blown away by their second routine of the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final which saw them put on an intimate Latin dance that received a perfect score from the judges.

Taking to social media following the routine, many viewers watching at home were floored by their performance. One person tweeted: "Rose's leg and footwork in that argentine tango was off the CHAIN #strictly."

A second fan echoed this, writing: "Wow! Rose and Giovanni! Couldn't take my eyes off them! A-MA-ZING #strictly", as a third added: "That was absolutely stunning from Rose and Giovanni #Strictly."

A fourth summed it up by writing: "You completely forget how much extra work it takes for Rose to be able to dance that exquisitely - just phenomenal!! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing."

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke were equally impressed by the dance.

The pair's Argentine Tango won them a perfect score

Motsi said: "For me personally, that was the dance of the night, the dance of the month, the dance of the series! Well done, Rose. Well done you two. I fell in love with all the details. That's it!"

Shirley added: "It was absolutely fantastic. It had everything in it, it had star quality. Rose, you truly are the dancer's dancer, but can I also congratulate Giovanni for the way that you've handle the whole season. And the work that you've done on this young lady, fantastic."

Anton told the pair: "I loved your Waltz. But this is way better, it's unbelievable. What I love about you, you're so serene and calm. It's just amazing I love it!" Craig finished off the comments with a short but punchy line: "That dance belongs in the final."

Rose and Giovanni went on to receive a perfect score of 40, putting them at the top of the leader board ahead of the results show on Sunday night.

