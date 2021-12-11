Strictly fans divided after John Whaite and Johannes Radebe's 'emotional' routine The pair's first dance of the night was their Couple's Choice routine

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe took to the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night to perform the first of two routines – but it seems their Couple's Choice dance to Adele's Hometown Glory left viewers watching at home divided.

Taking to Twitter, audiences were "blown away" by the emotion and important message behind the dance, but some felt the contemporary style wasn't the pair's best.

One person tweeted: "#Strictly #strictly2021 #StrictlyComeDancing That was good, wasn't perfect… It was emotional yes but… Something was missing."

A second said: "Personally couldn’t see the 10s for John and Johannes. Just my opinion. And I'm no expert. And I'm dead inside. #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly." A third wrote: "That dance reminded me more of a school drama/PE performance #Strictly."

However, others were floored by the number. Another fan tweeted: "That was beyond wonderful. I want to watch it again and again. One of my favourite dances I've ever seen on Strictly. #scd #strictly Bravo @jojo_radebe."

The dance left the pair emotional

A fifth fan added: "John's Couples Choice was magical, like a piece of poetry. There is only one score, a ten! #Strictly."

After the dance, John said: "I just want to say thank you to the BBC for letting us tell this story. Like I said in the VT, if we'd had this story when we were younger, life would have a completely different place and I'm really glad we're here now and hopefully making life a bit easier for other people, so thank you."

Johannes added: "It's bigger than the both of us. And I just hope, I know there's people resonating with it right now and that's all that matter. And I'm so glad." The pair went on to receive 39 from the four judges and John and Johannes will be back later on in the show for their jive.

