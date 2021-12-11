Rose Ayling-Ellis makes very cheeky comment that leaves Giovanni Pernice in fits of laughter The pair received 39 for their Waltz

Rose Ayling-Ellis made a very candid comment to her dance partner Giovanni Pernice following their Waltz on Strictly Come Dancing – which left the professional dancer and the studio audience in fits of laughter!

After receiving extremely high praise from the four judges for their ballroom number, which received a score of 39, the EastEnders actress was telling Claudia Winkleman about their upcoming Argentine Tango, when she explained the routine was "very close", adding cheekily: "Ha ha smelly breath!"

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis is close to tears on It Takes Two

Giovanni couldn't help but put his head in his hands as he laughed at his dance partner's hilarious comment, meanwhile the studio audience were also heard laughing in the background.

The couple's Waltz blew the judges away, with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke labelling it "stunning".

Rose and Giovanni have a huge fanbase and fan's couldn't resist branding them their "winners" after the pair were snapped backstage before the show.

Writing in the comments of the post, which was shared on Strictly's official Instagram account, plenty of followers couldn't handle Rose and Giovanni's "cuteness" in the snap.

The pair danced a romantic Waltz

One person said: "Winners right there!!", as another wrote: " Love the colour of both of your outfits. You look gorgeous. My winners from the very beginning xx."

"OMG how cute," commented a third, as a fourth wrote: "You both look amazing. Wishing you all the luck in the world. Will be voting for you Xxx."

The couple are fan-favourites

Strictly fans are looking forward to watching their Argentine Tango after the routine was teased with a "near-kiss" rehearsal video.

The couple opened up about the routine while appearing on It Takes Two. Asking about the near-kiss dance detail at the end, host Janette Manrara joked: "Giovanni mentioned how close you were actually going to be, you weren't very excited about it Rose, and I think it's only carried on more through rehearsals during the week because look at this…"

A VT was then played showing the duo dancing whilst their faces were only inches apart. "Good, better," Giovanni tells the actress as they finish their dance. Unimpressed, Rose looks down at her hand and says: "Sweaty."

