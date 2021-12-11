Fans can't handle 'cuteness' of Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice in semi-final snap The couple are performing a Waltz and an Argentine Tango on Strictly

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are gearing up for Saturday night's semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems they've won the hearts of fans before the show's even started thanks to a "gorgeous" snap shared ahead of the programme.

The pair could be seen in the photo, shared to Strictly's official Instagram page, in costume and with beaming smiles for the camera – and followers couldn't resist making the same comment.

One person said: "Winners right there!!", as another wrote: " Love the colour of both of your outfits. You look gorgeous. My winners from the very beginning xx."

Many more fans were in agreement with their "cute" photo. "OMG how cute," commented a third, as a fourth wrote: "You both look amazing. Wishing you all the luck in the world. Will be voting for you Xxx."

The dancers, who have wowed the viewers and judges alike throughout the competition, will be hoping to score high with their two routines in the semi-final.

The pair are gearing up for their Waltz and Tango

Rose and Giovanni are set to perform a Waltz and an Argentine Tango against fellow competitors AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, Rhys James and Nancy Xu and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Meanwhile, Rose and Giovanni caught the attention of their fans earlier in the week after a video was shared from their rehearsal, showing the pair get very close as they practised their Latin number. The couple opened up about the routine while appearing on It Takes Two.

Asking about the near-kiss dance detail at the end, host Janette Manrara joked: "Giovanni mentioned how close you were actually going to be, you weren't very excited about it Rose, and I think it's only carried on more through rehearsals during the week because look at this…"

A VT was then played showing the duo dancing whilst their faces were only inches apart. "Good, better," Giovanni tells the actress as they finish their dance. Unimpressed, Rose looks down at her hand and says: "Sweaty." Annoyed with the remark, Giovanni was heard shouting: "Stop doing the sweaty!" To which, Rose explains: "You're just very sweaty."

