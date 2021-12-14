How close is Laila Morse to her famous older brother? The Eastenders icon's younger sibling is a Hollywood actor

Eastenders star Laila Morse impressed viewers of Strictly the Real Full Monty on Monday night when she stripped off to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks and was applauded for opening up about her own breast cancer journey.

MORE: Coleen Nolan leaves co-hosts speechless following surprising dating confession

While we're getting to know more about the 76-year-old soap legend on the ITV reality show, viewers may be surprised to learn that Laila is related to Hollywood star Gary Oldman. Read on to find out more about the two, including just how close they are...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan talks Linda and Anne's cancer diagnosis on The Real Full Monty

Who is Laila Morse's famous brother?

The Eastenders star, whose real name is Maureen Oldman, is the older sibling of Hollywood actor Gary Oldman.

Viewers would recognise Gary for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, a role for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor, as well as for his portrayals of George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Sirius Black in the Harry Potter film series.

Laila's stage name was suggested by the Italian actress Isabella Rossellini, who Gary dated during the 90s. "Laila Morse" is an anagram of "mia sorella", which is Italian for "my sister".

MORE: Exclusive: Strictly's James and Ola Jordan reveal plans for baby number two

MORE: Coleen Nolan leaves co-hosts speechless following surprising dating confession

The Harry Potter actor, who began acting before his older sister, gave Laila her first big break in the 1997 film Nil by Mouth, which was written, directed and produced by Gary.

Laila Morse and Gary Oldman are siblings

How close is Laila to her brother Gary Oldman?

Laila was born in Dorking, Surrey before the Oldman family moved to South East London, where Gary was born.

Despite their 13-year age gap, the two siblings are incredibly close and have been known share Christmases and holidays together, including one trip to Las Vegas.

Gary moved to Los Angeles in the early 90s to help his career and married writer and art curator Gisele Schmidt in a private ceremony in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.