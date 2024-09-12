Khloé Kardashian shares sweet images of niece Dream inside her ultra luxurious closet with 200 pairs of shoes and designer handbags

Khloé Kardashian proved that she is the cool aunt of her famous family after letting her niece, Dream, and daughter, True, stage a fashion show in her enormous closet on Tuesday night.

The mother of two posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories showing the cousins running amok in her walk-in closet, which houses over 200 pairs of designer shoes as well as her incredible handbag collection.

"As you guys know, we love a good dance party in my household, but we also love a good fashion show too," Khloé wrote on the first slide of the story. "Tonight, I was given a very spontaneous fashion show. Ladies and gentlemen- Dream and True."

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘favorite’ Dream Kardashian steals the show

What followed was pure excitement from the two girls as they modeled their pajamas, along with Khloé's designer handbags, including a Prada bag worth over $4000.

Six-year-old True, whom Khloé shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson, wore pajamas adorned in multicolored rollerblades with pink trimmings around the neck and sleeves.

"Hi, ladies and gentlemen, my name is True Thompson," the precocious child announced before describing her pajamas to the audience.

© Instagram True showcased her new teddy bear 'Zippy' during the fashion show

"And this is Zippy," she said as she held up her teddy bear. "She has unicorns and some stars."

True then cleared the runway for her cousin, saying, "Dreamy has mermaids on, and she's going to come out in three, two, one."

Dream, the child of Rob Kardashian and his ex, Blac Chyna, strutted her stuff down the catwalk like a true professional, sporting mermaid-themed pajamas.

© Instagram Dream strutted her stuff down the runway of her aunt's closet

True sweetly praised her cousin in the video, saying, "That was Dream Renée Kardashian. That's my sister."

The seven-year-old Dream is no stranger to the runway; she made her modeling debut at the Zeus & Lexi Kids show during 2024 New York Fashion Week, after which her mom proceeded to gush on social media about her talented daughter.

"So proud of my baby girl @dream," Blac Chyna wrote on Instagram. "Walking her first fashion show at Fashion Week NYC with @zeusandlexikids."

© Instagram Khloé posted the fun-filled night on her Instagram stories

The night of the spontaneous closet show was evidently chaos-filled, as proven in one of the posts that saw the girls zoom across the room. "I can't tell you what's going on," Khloé hilariously wrote.

The 40-year-old added, "They are still running back and forth, and I'm just hoping this means they will sleep great tonight", before ending with, "And it's a wrap. We have school tomorrow."

Khloé revealed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she sees herself as her niece Dream's "third parent", which would explain the close bond between Dream and her cousin, True.

Dream and Khloé are extremely close

"I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, her own mom, or whoever," she said in the episode. "It's important, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

After the episode aired, she clarified her meaning via an Instagram story, writing, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close,"

"I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure." Khloé also welcomed a son, Tatum, with ex-partner Tristan in August 2022.