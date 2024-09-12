Katy Perry reveals sweet detail about daughter Daisy Dove ahead of VMAs

Pop superstar Katy Perry is no stranger to the MTV Video Music Awards; she has won five of the moon men herself, hosted the event back in 2017, and received the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the show tonight, following her illustrious career and recent return to the stage after giving birth.

This year's event is decidedly different for the 'Roar' singer because this time, her four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, is cheering her on from home.

In a pre-show interview on the VMA red carpet, Katy revealed that Daisy, whom she shares with fiancée Orlando Bloom, was watching "for the very first time" as her mom took to the stage.

"Don't say up too late, sweetheart. Eat your broccoli," she quipped, something every parent can relate to.

The 39-year-old gave birth to Daisy in August 2020, four and a half years after meeting her partner and Pirates of the Caribbean star, Orlando. "I feel good," she said. "I've had my daughter, and it's changed my whole life."

"I feel a sense of wholeness and more grounded," the singer continued. "I'm writing songs from a place of feeling truly empowered. Feeling truly connected to my feminine divine. It's changed my life for the better."

© ANGELA WEISS The 39-year-old revealed that daughter Daisy Dove is watching from home tonight

Daisy is on track to become her mom's biggest supporter; the 'Firework' singer posted a sweet TikTok video on August 16, sharing that her only child was helping her sign autographs for her new album, 143.

"The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand [and a sharpie] maybe you'll get a DD 143 exclusive, lucky you", Katy captioned the video.

Despite working hard to promote the new album before its release on September 20, the Santa Barbara native explained on the Smartless podcast that she always prioritized her daughter and chose to forgo hiring full-time help.

© TikTok Daisy Dove helped her mom autograph copies of her new album 143

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot…but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny, then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," she said.

"It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 pm the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock, and we're gonna go and do breakfast," she added.

Katy has bounced back from pregnancy quickly; at the VMAs, she stepped out in a stunning mermaid-inspired look, featuring a shredded one-shouldered crop top and matching skirt, showcasing her toned abs.

© Mike Coppola Katy received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs

She is next in a long line of music legends to receive the coveted Vanguard Award, with alums including Beyoncé, Madonna and The Beatles.

In a statement announcing her award, Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, gushed about the singer and all she has achieved in her career.

© GEOFF ROBINS The 'Firework' singer shares her daughter with actor Orlando Bloom

"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon…With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages."

"Katy's prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."