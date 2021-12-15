Poirot star David Suchet reveals sadness after being forced to miss out on knighthood The TV star was forced to miss his investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday

Poirot star Sir David Suchet has shared his sadness after being forced to miss his investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

MORE: Poirot star David Suchet reveals what he doesn't like about the detective

The 75-year-old actor, who played Hercule Poirot in the much-loved Agatha Christie detective series, was due to be knighted in recognition of his services to drama and charity but sadly had to miss the event after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David talks possibility of playing Poirot on the big screen

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Sir David updated his followers. "I have sad news," he wrote in the since-deleted tweet, followed by a crying face emoji. "I have tested positive for Covid via a lateral flow test this evening. So no investiture for me at Windsor Castle tomorrow. I am getting a PCR test in the morning."

MORE: Agatha Christie's Poirot: the cast before and after

MORE: Did you spot this royal family member in Agatha Christie's Poirot?

Earlier in the day, he had expressed his excitement ahead of attending the glittering event at Windsor Castle, making the fact that he has had to miss out all the more disappointing. He wrote: 'Well! I have just picked up my morning suit for my Knighthood investiture at Windsor Castle tomorrow!!! I still think I am dreaming!!'

Sir David Suchet played the famous TV detective for more than 20 years

The much-loved TV star's knighthood - for his acting career spanning more than 50 years - was announced in October 2020 as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list, alongside the likes of Sir David Attenborough and Dame Mary Berry.

MORE: Poirot star David Suchet looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career

The actor isn't just known for his talent for playing the fictional detective, but it remains one of his most famous roles. Sir David began playing Poirot in 1989 and continued until the final series in 2013. Speaking to The Stand Magazine, he once spoke about how much work he had put into understanding the curious French detective.

He explained: "I ploughed through most of Agatha Christie's novels about Hercule Poirot and wrote down characteristics until I had a file full of documentation of the character. And then it was my business not only to know what he was like, but to gradually become him. I had to become him before we started shooting."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox