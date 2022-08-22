Agatha Christie's Poirot: the cast before and after Have you been watching the murder mystery show on ITV3?

Agatha Christie's Poirot was a hugely popular show that ran from 1989 to 2013, and is currently being aired on ITV3 for murder mystery fans.

But what have the cast of the popular drama been up to since covering every single literary work by Agatha herself? See what the stars of the show have been up to...

David Suchet

David played the one and only Hercule Poirot for the entire duration of the series, a role that was very dear to him. Speaking about bidding farewell to the character in 2013, he said: "To lose him now, after so long, was like losing the dearest of friends, even though I was only an actor playing a part.

"Hercule Poirot’s death was the end of a long creative journey for me, made all the more emotional as I had only ever wanted to play Dame Agatha’s true Poirot, the man she’d first created in The Mysterious Affair at Styles in 1920 and whose death she chronicled more than half a century later, in Curtain in 1975."

Since the show concluded, David has narrated two BBC documentaries based on the Mediterranean as well as Peter Pan Goes Wrong. He also starred as Dr Fagan in Decline and Fall, and played the Landlord in Doctor Who. He most recently voiced Kaisa in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Hugh Fraser

Hugh starred as Captain Hastings in the series from seasons one to eight, and again in season 13. The actor, who also starred as the Duke of Wellington in Sharpe, has since appeared as With Love From... Suffolk, and has become an author. His novels Harm, Threat and Malice, were released between 2015 to 2017.

Pauline Moran

Pauline starred as Miss Lemon on the popular show. Since the show, she has starred in A Little Chaos, but has otherwise been out of the acting game. Pauline is also a presenter and an astrologer.

Speaking about working with David on set, she previously told The Guardian: "I think it will be a century or more before anyone attempts to make another Poirot because David's laid down the definitive interpretation. His attention to detail is like no one I've ever known. He's read the entire canon and incorporated all the idiosyncracies from the books. I know his wife Sheila is well used to the fact that sometimes he's still in character when he gets home!"

Philip Jackson

Philip starred as Chief Inspector James Japp from 1989 to 2002, and again in 2013, and went on to have an incredible career since playing the detective. He appeared in Raised by Wolves as grampy, Death in Paradise, Foyle's War and Midsomer Murders.

Zoë Wanamaker

Zoë starred as Ariadne Oliver in a series of feature-length episodes from 2005 to 2013, including Cards on the Table, Third Girl, Remember and Dead Man's Folly.

Since the series concluded, she has starred in Mr Selfridge, Killing Eve, Worzzel Gummidge and Girlfriends.

