Vicky McClure opens up about major difference between new drama Trigger Point and Line of Duty Move aside, Kate Fleming!

We can't wait to tune in to new ITV drama Trigger Point when it premieres in the New Year. The six-part series will see Vicky McClure take centre stage as a bomb disposal officer named Lana Washington, who is on the verge of a crisis after years at the frontline.

MORE: The harrowing true stories behind new drama Four Lives

The drama is produced by Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio's HTM Television and so has naturally already drawn comparisons to the smash-hit BBC series. However, while speaking to HELLO! and other press, Vicky revealed that her character in the upcoming thriller is actually very different to her role as Kate Fleming in Line of Duty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vicky Mcclure reveals what she knows about Line Of Duty series six

"I can't be worried about taking roles that might feel in a similar world or in a similar vein [to Line of Duty]," she said. "I look at Lana and Kate and I don't see them together as the same people at all. They're both very strong women. Very brave and committed. But that's the kind of role I love to take."

MORE: Christmas TV Guide 2021: our top festive picks for the holidays

MORE: Anne star Stephen Walters reveals real-life connection to Hillsborough disaster

While she was keen to point out that she is "not playing a police officer" in the new show, she added: "People love Line of Duty so if there is any comparisons, it might not be a bad thing!"

Meanwhile, Jed himself teased that the show is actually "very different" from Line of Duty but was keen not to give too much away.

Vicky McClure plays Lana Washington, a bomb disposal officer

"We're very proud of our collaboration on Line of Duty, and obviously thrilled with the way in which that series has connected with such a large audience. But I think that the audience will realise that it is a very different piece of work."

He continued: "You know, it's great if people come to [Trigger Point] because they love Vicky from Line of Duty, and they want to see her in this particular role. So that would be lovely if it gives the show more attention."

The actress says the role is very different to Line of Duty's Kate Fleming

The series, which is set to air on ITV in early 2022, also stars Life star Adrian Lester, Luther's Warren Brown, After Life star Kerry Godliman and The Capture actor Ralph Ineson, among others.

MORE: The Outlaws star Stephen Merchant reveals filming second series was a 'nightmare'

Will you be watching? Per the official synopsis from ITV: "Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox