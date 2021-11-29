Will Kirk's new 'look' for recent TV appearance sparks major fan reaction The Repair Shop star has been turning heads!

Will Kirk's recent TV appearance sparked a big reaction from his fans and followers on social media, who were full of praise for his new "look."

The Repair Shop presenter, who has become a very recognisable face on TV thanks to his career success, featured as a guest on BBC's The Wheel over the weekend – and many were loving his eye-catching shirt!

Will shared a picture to his Instagram of his time while filming for Michael McIntyre's show, writing in the caption: "This was such fun!! Michael McIntyre's The Wheel is on tonight at 8pm on @bbcone and @bbciplayer. Spinning around with me there's also @mewossy @joeyessex @ranvirtv @dantdm @josierones and #angelarippon – enjoy!."

The woodwork expert was sporting a stylish open shirt with a trendy foliage pattern, and many picked up on his outfit. One person wrote in the comments: "Loved seeing you on The Wheel @williamkirkrestoration it does look fun. It's always a joy to see you on TV! Loved your shirt too!"

Will Kirk's stint on The Wheel had his fans talking!

Another echoed this, commenting: "Nice shirt, Will", along with a vegetable emoji, as a third simply added: "You looked great!! Absolute class."

A fourth was also full of compliments, writing: "Will I saw you last night on the wheel, you looked soooo dishy, but you always do, glad you had a great time. Have a great Sunday," as a fifth said: "Love the shirt and a great performance."

Meanwhile, the TV star has also been busy in his workshop filming for new episodes of The Repair Shop and Will couldn't resist sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse recently.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Will posted a short clip of him behind the camera – before panning to the lens to show other regular on the show, Kirsten Ramsay. Will, who boasts over 140 thousand followers, captioned the video: "Look who's in today," along with a grinning emoji.

