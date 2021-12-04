The Repair Shop shares first glimpse at Christmas special - and fans will be so excited Jay Blades, Kirsten Ramsay and more are coming back!

The Repair Shop is the perfect show to watch when it's cold and dark outside and you're in need of some wholesome telly – so it's no wonder that the programme has been adored by viewers for a number of years now.

MORE: Jay Blades shares first photo from Strictly Christmas special – and fans are saying the same thing

If the regular series wasn't enough, fans can look forward to a very special Christmas episode that is coming to screens this month. The Repair Shop at Christmas will see all the favourite faces back to repair some precious items, all with a festive twist. And it looks like it's set to be the best special yet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop guest in tears after Will Kirk's incredible repair

The official photos released by the BBC on Saturday show regular faces including host Jay Blades and experts such as Kirsten Ramsay, Steve Fletcher and Dominic Chinea all gathered in front of the workshop, complete with some gorgeous lights and decorations. We're feeling festive already...

Other snaps see the team stood proudly with each episode's guest contributor. One photo sees doll and teddy bear experts, Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, also known as the 'Teddy Bear Ladies' stood with a couple who brought in a Susie Doll, wearing a Mrs Clause outfit. We can't wait to see their incredible work!

MORE: Will Kirk's new 'look' for recent TV appearance sparks major fan reaction

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals sadness after saying goodbye to 'friend for life'

How festive does the upcoming Christmas special look?

The Christmas episode of The Repair Shop is set to air on Christmas Eve at 7pm on BBC One and the programme announced they were doing a festive episode earlier this year.

The exciting news was announced on the programme's official Instagram page back in September, with a festive snap of the team. The caption read at the time: "#TheRepairShop team want to make your Christmas very special this year!

We're looking forward to watching!

"We are accepting applications now from people who have objects with festive significance. If you have an item in need of a Christmas miracle, please get in touch," followed by a link to contact the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.