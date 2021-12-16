Suranne Jones reveals behind-the-scenes look at Gentlemen Jack series two We can't wait!

Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the second series of the BBC period drama - and it's made us so excited!

The actress took to Instagram to post the snap which sees Suranne, who plays titular character Anne Lister, and Sophie Rundle, her on-screen romantic partner, sat on the edge of a bed.

WATCH: Suranne posted a hilarious video of her and co-star Sophie

Sophie, who plays Ann Walker, can be seen looking rather seriously at Suranne in the picture.

Suranne captioned the post: "GJ2. 2022. @gentlemanjackofficial," delighting fans of the show.

One person took to the comments section, writing: "Awesome I can’t wait for the second series of Gentlemen Jack am so excited," while another added: "I need the Gentleman Jack season two trailer like I need oxygen."

A third person commented: "Just the silhouettes of these wonderful ladies make me smile." while another agreed, adding: "Been such a long time coming. Can’t wait to see it on our screens!"

Suranne also posted an edited video of her and co-star Sophie lip-syncing to 'Bad Romance' by Lady Gaga. She captioned the video: "My husband made this to make me and my wife smile. My wife suggested I post it to make you smile. Her husband suggested they buy me a fancy hot chocolate machine on wrap of this season which my son loved and their son is the sweetest Christmas elf...I love them all. Song choice is not a spoiler, just a silly video."

The official Gentleman Jack Instagram page also posted the same image, teasing what's in store for the new series. They wrote: "Getting excited yet? We can't wait to discover a new chapter of Anne and Ann's relationship with you in series two of Gentleman Jack."

Fans are excited for the new series

While we don't know the exact release date for the second series of the popular BBC show, we do know that it will arrive sometime in 2022.

For those who have yet to watch the drama, it takes place in the year 1832 in Yorkshire and is based on the collected diaries of Anne Lister, a landowner, which document her romantic relationship with Ann Walker.

The end of the first series saw Anne enjoying high society life in Copenhagen but struggling to cope with her estrangement from Ann Walker. By the end of the last episode, the pair had rekindled their relationship and a commitment ceremony was held.

